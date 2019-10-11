



The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu has said that policing Nigeria in the era of social media was very difficult.





Adamu who was referring to the usual problem of fake news said this while addressing Police Public Relations Officers of commands in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT and staff of the public relations unit of the force headquarters in Abuja during the closing ceremony of a 4-day capacity building workshop in Agulu, Anaocha Local Government Area in Anambra State.





He said, “Things are no longer the same, technology has changed the terrain, especially in communication, and today we have several means of communication.





“Social media can make or mar your job. As Police Public Relations Officers, your job is to polish the image of the police, so you must be acquainted with the various means of communication.

“You do not only have the print and electronic media to contend with but also, social media. Policing is made difficult by social media, so you have to be up and doing and be acquainted with the use of social media.





“You can use social media to your advantage, and it can also be used against you by mischief makers,” Adamu told the public relations officers.





The IGP also cautioned the image-makers against replying to some fake news materials which most times are peddled to attract their attention and elicit their reactions.





“Sometimes it is better not to respond, and if you don’t, the originators of such fake news will be frustrated, and they will back out.





“Sometimes, the mischief-makers originate this fake news to make you react to it. So, as they are skilful, you too have to be skilful, and that is the essence of this workshop.”





Earlier, the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba commended the IG for facilitating the workshop, promising that his office and the PPROs will utilize the knowledge acquired to furnish the image of the force.





