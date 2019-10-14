



Abubakar Shekau, leader of the Boko Haram sect, has asked the people of Borno state to repent and seek the face of God.





In an audio he released on Sunday, the sect leader said there were a lot infidels among the people of the state which has come under serious attacks in the last decade.





He also tackled Babagana Zulum, governor of the state, for saying some insurgents were tired of fighting.





Zulum had called on Boko Haram fighters, who wanted to turn a new leave, to lay down their arms and embrace the amnesty programme of his administration.

But in the audio, Shekau, who spoke in Kanuri language, said his men would die fighting.





“I decided to deliver this message to clarify an issue in order for the public to understand our stand so that they would not be misguided,” the Boko Haram leader said.





“I’m speaking on the claims of the governor of Borno state that some of our members were forced to join us against their will and now they are tired of fighting. I want to tell the governor that we are not tired yet. We have not even started. It is our wish to die fighting. We are on top of our game and by the grace of God we are going die doing this. We are still here.





“You should know that in Islam, you cannot receive the forgiveness of Allah if you die without accepting Islam. Even the disciples of Islam, including the parent of a prophet of Islam, were not pardoned by God because they died without accepting Islam.





“The governor should know that Islam is not Borno’s religion, it is not religion of Yobe or Kano; it is not a religion from Nigeria, or Niger or Cameroon. It is God’s religion sent down from heaven and explained to us clearly by the prophet.





“For that reason, people should desist from giving wrong interpretation to the verses of the Holy Quran. For example, the verses that the governor quoted about forgiveness were not only wrong but used out of context; even this is enough shame on you governor.





“It is not for us to repent; it is your governor of Borno that needs to repent. You cannot get paradise with what you are doing now.





“The world is full of people seeking its secular gains, and it abounds for all, but heaven is only for those that worked for it. Paradise is meant only for those who follow the path of God. Neither power nor wealth can earn one paradise. The people of Borno should repent and seek the face of God… This is my message to the people of Borno.”





Despite many attacks by the sect in recent times, Shekau has not been heard publicly.





