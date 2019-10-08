



BBC Africa’s latest documentary “Sex for grades” shook the internet when it was revealed that some prominent lecturers in universities in Nigeria and Ghana demand sex from students in order to grant them some form of academic help.









After the release of the documentary, Dr. Boniface was suspended by the University of Lagos while his church where he is a preacher, Foursquare Gospel Church has also asked him to step down from the pulpit.





According to reports, Dr. Boniface attempted to end his life after the disgrace by drinking rat poison in the late hours of Monday.





Further reports indicate that he has been rushed to Reddington Hospital and is currently receiving treatment.





A twitter user with over 10,000 followers also allege it is true with an alarming tweet that reads;





''Boniface Igbenehue attempted suicide last night & is currently in Reddington hospital, under supervision. We need him alive to face the university’s disciplinary panel & be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.''





Nigerians have now reacted saying, he must live to face the law.









