Okwechime Emmanuel, a University of Benin (UNIBEN) professor, who reacted to BBC's hour long documentary which exposed some randy lecturers in Nigeria and Ghana.



The Professor defended academics enmeshed in such scandal by stating that sexual harassment is being seen from one angle.

In an interview with Nigeria Info, the UNIBEN lecturer said some of the female students also sexually harass their teachers by dressing half-naked to class. According to him, these students want sexually transmitted degree (STD) and when some lecturers refuse to agree to their demand they get blackmailed.





Prof. Okwechime asserted that lecturers are not saints and in any organization where there are adult male and adult female, there is a natural attraction.





Here is the video below;

