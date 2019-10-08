



Seun Kuti, son of late Afrobeat legend, Fela Kuti, has called out the leadership of Academic Staff Union of Universities ASUU for keeping quite over the trending sex for grades scandal.





University of Lagos (UNILAG) lecturer, Boniface Igbeneghu, who is a former sub-dean of Faculty of Art and head pastor of local Foursquare Gospel Church has been caught on camera demanding sex from a, female candidate seeking for admission





The incident, which has stirred so many reactions from Nigerians, led to the suspension of Dr Igbeneghu from ministerial assignment by the Administration of the Foursquare Gospel Church.





However, Seun Kuti, reacting to this, took to his Twitter account on Tuesday to call out ASSU





He said ”ASUU leadership make una no pretend like say una no hear all this noise about una members accused of Sex For Grades in our universities.





”If na una money struggle now, una go expect both activists and students to rise and fight for una. Now the students need una to rise and fight for them too.





”Oga Adamu Adamu wetin you be minister of education for?





”When there is a National issue affecting all our varsities and you no fit tell us Govt position on thisare you in support of the lecturers demanding sex for grades? Why we never hear from you about it as the minister of Education?





”We still dey wait for ASUU response about this sex for grade and admission wahala for all our university.





”Oga Adamu Minister of Education we still dey wait for your response about this sex for grade and admission, no try behave like say you no hear.





”This wahala concern you as the Minister and ASUU must expose all their members involved in this sex for grades and admission scandal.





”Make una hear wetin this professor, Okwuchime Emmanuel dey yarn, with all the evidence wey dey ground, e still de blame young innocent ladies because of the way they dress.





”This man should be properly investigated.”

officials for keeping quite since the incident happened.