



The senate has reintroduced the sexual harassment prohibition bill.





The first reading of the bill was taken after Nelson Ayewoh, clerk of the upper legislative chamber, read the long title of the bill on Wednesday.





The bill is being sponsored by Ovie Omo-Agege, deputy president of the senate.





The bill was passed by the senate in 2016, but it failed to get the assent of the house of representatives.

Femi Gbajabiamila, who was leader of the house at the time, argued that the bill did not cover other spheres of society.





Gbajabiamila said, besides tertiary institutions, the bill ought to have addressed sexual harassment in the workplace and religious institutions.





The lower legislative chamber stepped down the bill pending further consultations with the senate.





However, the legislation was never considered before the end of eighth assembly.





Renewed clamour for the proposed law is coming in the wake of a documentary exposing sexual assaults in West African universities by the BBC Africa Eye.





Bukola Saraki, former president of the senate, had asked the national assembly to revisit the bill so the needed reforms can be implemented in tertiary institutions.

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday