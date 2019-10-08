Bukola Saraki, former senate president, has asked the national assembly to revisit the bill on sexual harassment prohibition in tertiary institutions.





Although the bill was passed in the senate in 2016, it was rejected in the house of representatives.





Femi Gbajabiamila, the speaker who was house leader at the time, argued that the bill did not cover all spheres of society.





Yakubu Dogara, former speaker, stepped down the bill pending further consultations between both chambers of the national assembly. But it appears the consultations never happened.

In a series of tweets on Monday following the #SexForGrades documentary by the BBC Africa Eye, Saraki asked that bill be revisited so the needed reforms could be implemented in tertiary institutions.

As a father, I'm appalled by the actions of lecturers captured in the #SexForGrades exposé. We cannot allow this sort of deplorable behaviour to fester. https://t.co/5CLcc0SyIa October 7, 2019

“In 2016, my colleagues and I in the 8th Senate passed the “Sexual Harassment in Tertiary Education Institution Prohibition Bill” to prescribe a 5 year jail term for any lecturer, educationist or person in a position of authority in any tertiary institution in Nigeria found guilty of such conduct.





“I appeal to the 9th Senate & President @MBuhari to revisit this Bill so that we can implement the institutional reforms necessary to safeguard our children in educational institutions in the country.





“I also urge the institutions to conduct robust investigations, not only on the accused but also for all other reports and complaints that come in. We need to believe victims and make institutions safer for our students.”





Boniface Igbeneghu, a lecturer and former sub-dean of the faculty of arts at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), was caught on camera sexually harassing an undercover reporter in the BBC documentary.

