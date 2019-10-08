Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Nigerian celebrities have continued to react over the trending video in which a senior lecturer at the University of Lagos, Akoka, Dr Boniface Igbeneghu, was caught on tape making amorous advances at a ‘student’ seeking admission into the school.In her reaction, Uche Jombo Nollywood actress and filmmaker said: “We have a proper problem with sex abuse culture in Africa as a whole and using God to do the most horrific things”.Corroborating Jombo’s statement, Nigerian singer Simi wrote on Twitter: “These conversations need to be had. The animals need to understand there is no hiding place. Even if the system doesn’t fight for us, your shame will fight against you”President of the Real Women Foundation and associate Pastor at Daystar Christian Centre, Pastor Nike Adeyemi wrote: "When in position of authority, it is totally wrong and abusive to demand for sex in exchange for the support that should be freely given. Why do these predators disguise as lecturers and pastors”.Stella Damasus, a singer, and actress noted that she is waiting to see how many of the exposed lecturers in the investigative report will be fired and charged with harassment.Nigerian author, Lola Shoneyin in her reaction said:” More than anything, I hope #SexForGrades has shown our brothers, fathers, and sons how hard everyday life can be for girls/women in Nigeria. Everywhere you turn, someone is fighting you for control over your own body! It’s exhausting”.Music producer, Don Jazzy said lecturers who accept sex in exchange for grades are wrong.“Comprehension is really underrated. Ladies who offer their lecturers sex for grades are wrong, Lecturers who accept are wrong, Lecturers who ask for it are very wrong. Lecturers and Students will get their acts together bcos of this documentary. Simple as that”