The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission has welcomed the sack of 15 staff and demotion of one academic staff by the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, on account of conducts bordering on corruption and sexual harassment.In a statement signed by Babatunde Irukera, the Chief Executive Officer of FCPPC, shared via its official Twitter handle, on Sunday, the Commission said that the action of the school resulted from investigations which showed that the affected members of staff were culpable of offences against the rules of the university.Part of the statement read, “The Commission notes that this strong disciplinary action followed investigations that established unsolicited and unwelcome sexual advances and behaviours towards members of the school community, illegal allocation of, and alteration of grades, including extortion of students.“These types of conduct materially affect the entire community, diminish scholarship and negatively skew academic outcomes in a manner that violates the rights of the targets of the behaviour and victimises others who are invariably indirect victims.“The inappropriate behaviour undermines the quality and validity of education and questions the credibility of educational outcomes.”FCCPC went on to encourage the authorities of the ABU to continue an investigation into other cases. The government agency also encouraged other education institutions to pursue “aggressive and open initiatives” to fight harassment and corruption.ABU had in September fired 15 lecturers for offences bordering on sexual harassment, negligence of duty and corruption.See tweet: