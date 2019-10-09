Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

AC Milan have appointed Stefano Pioli as their new manager, following Marco Giampaolo’s sacking on Tuesday after just three and a half months in charge.Italian Pioli, 53, is the Rossoneri’s ninth full-time manager since they last won the Serie A title in 2011.The hashtag #PioliOut was the top trend on Twitter in Italy on Tuesday, with fans unhappy at the prospect of his appointment.Milan are 13th in Serie A, three points above the relegation zone.Milan beat Genoa 2-1 on Saturday after Pepe Reina saved a penalty in injury time for only their third win in their opening seven games and it followed three successive defeats before that, against rivals Inter, Torino and Fiorentina.Giampaolo, 52, succeeded Gennaro Gattuso in June after the former Italy midfielder quit because Milan missed out on Champions League qualification.He had left Sampdoria at the end of last season after guiding them to a ninth-placed finish in Serie A.Former Inter Milan, Fiorentina and Lazio manager Pioli has signed a two-year deal at the San Siro.AC Milan, seven-time champions of Europe, have not played in the Champions League since 2013-14.The club would have qualified for this year’s Europa League but are currently serving a one-year ban from European football over breaches of Financial Fair Play rules.