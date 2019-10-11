



Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, has stated that anyone who criticises the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, has a “sinister motive”.





Speaking with journalists in Abuja on Thursday, Akume insisted that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), destroyed Nigeria’s economy and looted funds meant to improve security and electricity.





The former Benue State Governor also said Buhari was working tirelessly, to put the country on the right path.





“When people talk so much about this government negatively, I believe they have sinister motive and purpose.

“Sincerely, they are no angels in government but there is a big difference between what was and what is.





“The system was bad when this government came on board in 2015. And at the time we came, virtually all sector of the economy had broken down. There was serious security breaches.





“You can testify that a lot has been done by this government to stem the tide of insecurity.





“When I was in the Senate, I happened to be a member of the committee on defence, we visited the North East and virtually everything was bad,” Akume said.

