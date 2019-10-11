



In a twist of political events, the Emir of Kano, Mallam Muhammadu Sanusi 11, has not only commended the Governor Umar Ganduje’s new Free and Compulsory Education policy but has urged other states to emulate the Governor.





He congratulated the governor for the initiative, describing it as “greatest moves for serving humanity and I believe that this is genuinely initiated because of the zeal to serve Kano people and humanity in general.”





He made the commendation when the governor received, in his office, a delegation from the Zenith Bank led by the Regional Head, North West, Dr Sani Yahaya.





Emir Sanusi maintained that, “This is exactly what this country needs. We need to place greater interest and commitment towards achieving that. Because education is the bedrock of any society.”





What the governor is doing, according to him “…is exemplary, genuine and in the interest of our societal development. Other states should copy from His Excellency’s exemplary leadership.”





He added that it is extremely important for all and sundry to put heads together and contribute their quota towards achieving sustainable development in the education sector, which would translate into the overall development of the state and the country as a whole.





Corroborating governor Ganduje’s position that government and all other stakeholders should put heads together to see that population doesn’t become a liability but an asset, Emir Sanusi said, “As rightly being pointed out by His Excellency, the Governor, our population should change from being a liability to an asset.”





Earlier, while responding to the delegation, the governor insisted that there was no shortcut to quality education, “…hence the need to put all hands on deck. As education is necessary, we must do our best to improve it,” he said.

