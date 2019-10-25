Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Highly rated Nigerian youngster Samuel Chukwueze has signed a new deal at Villarreal with a €100m release clause.The 20-year-old attacker has been sensational for the yellow submarines after making his first-team debut last season.The Super Eagles attacker has attracted interest from other top clubs in Europe with Real Madrid and Barcelona monitoring his development from last season.Chukwueze’s former contract had a €40m release clause which enticed many European elite clubs for his signature but his new deal has seen his release clause increased from €40m to €100m.It was understood that the €100m release clause will be in place for the next two years before dropping to €80m in the third year, which would allow the player to move for less and reward his loyalty.Chukwueze has earned a regular spot in Javi Calleja’s team, he has made eight appearances in La Liga this season and he looks promising with his mesmerizing display.The new deal is said to be a recognition of his growth as a player and the potential he possesses.