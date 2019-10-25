Highly rated Nigerian youngster Samuel Chukwueze has signed a new deal at Villarreal with a €100m release clause.
The 20-year-old attacker has been sensational for the yellow submarines after making his first-team debut last season.
The Super Eagles attacker has attracted interest from other top clubs in Europe with Real Madrid and Barcelona monitoring his development from last season.
Chukwueze’s former contract had a €40m release clause which enticed many European elite clubs for his signature but his new deal has seen his release clause increased from €40m to €100m.
It was understood that the €100m release clause will be in place for the next two years before dropping to €80m in the third year, which would allow the player to move for less and reward his loyalty.
Chukwueze has earned a regular spot in Javi Calleja’s team, he has made eight appearances in La Liga this season and he looks promising with his mesmerizing display.
The new deal is said to be a recognition of his growth as a player and the potential he possesses.
