Sadiya Farouq, minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, is in New York promoting a UN campaign against poverty as rumour of a wedding to President Muhammadu Buhari ripples.

In a tweet, the minister, whose rumoured wedding to Buhari is scheduled for Friday, canvassed for active participation of citizens in ending poverty.

“On October 17, join us as we #WalkOutPoverty. The International Day for the Eradication of Poverty is commemorated to encourage active participation by all to respect the rights & dignity of people living in poverty.#WalkOutPoverty#EndPoverty#Children @ossap_sdgs,” the tweet read.

Nigerians on Twitter have asked the minister to disclose details of the alleged wedding.

Adewale, a Twitter user, asked the minister to display pre-wedding pictures as well as pictures of the venue.

“Hon, her Excellency in coming,we should be seeing pre-wedding pictures, pictures of venue. You and baba should not disappoint us o! Wailers won’t let us rest,” he tweeted.

Another user, said: “Is today not supposed to be your wedding? Common get inside for your make up and gele tying. Dont spoil our baba day ooooo. Na beg i dey beg you.”







Meanwhile, Aisha Buhari, wife of the Buhari, is currently on a trip to the United Kingdom.




