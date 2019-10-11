



Sadiya Farouq, minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, is in New York promoting a UN campaign against poverty as rumour of a wedding to President Muhammadu Buhari ripples.





In a tweet, the minister, whose rumoured wedding to Buhari is scheduled for Friday, canvassed for active participation of citizens in ending poverty.

“On October 17, join us as we #WalkOutPoverty. The International Day for the Eradication of Poverty is commemorated to encourage active participation by all to respect the rights & dignity of people living in poverty.#WalkOutPoverty#EndPoverty#Children @ossap_sdgs,” the tweet read.





Nigerians on Twitter have asked the minister to disclose details of the alleged wedding.





Adewale, a Twitter user, asked the minister to display pre-wedding pictures as well as pictures of the venue.





“Hon, her Excellency in coming,we should be seeing pre-wedding pictures, pictures of venue. You and baba should not disappoint us o! Wailers won’t let us rest,” he tweeted.





Another user, said: “Is today not supposed to be your wedding? Common get inside for your make up and gele tying. Dont spoil our baba day ooooo. Na beg i dey beg you.”

Hon,her Excellency in coming,we should be seeing pre-wedding pictures,pictures of venue.

You and baba should not disappoint us o! Wailers won't let us rest. — Adewale (@Adewale02390107) October 11, 2019

Is today not supposed to be your wedding? Common get inside for your make up and gele tying. Dont spoil our baba day ooooo. Na beg i dey beg you. — Ayobolaji (@bolajiayo) October 11, 2019

Leave this one first, hope Jollof rice go dea later today abi? — Chief Observer of the order of Niger.. (@Ogbeni_Wale) October 11, 2019

Don’t miss your flight please. It’s going down today😂 — Muntasir Aliyu Shehu-Othman (@Sir_Dollars) October 11, 2019

See our wife ooo, the guests are arriving already na. The wedding planner has been all over the place looking for you — The Lagos tailor (@kazlaw01) October 11, 2019

😂 😂 today na today we go shake body 😂 — M A L L A M 👳🏻 R E T W E ET (@MallamRetweet) October 11, 2019

Meanwhile, Aisha Buhari, wife of the Buhari, is currently on a trip to the United Kingdom.

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday