Sadiya Farouq, minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, is in New York promoting a UN campaign against poverty as rumour of a wedding to President Muhammadu Buhari ripples.
In a tweet, the minister, whose rumoured wedding to Buhari is scheduled for Friday, canvassed for active participation of citizens in ending poverty.
“On October 17, join us as we #WalkOutPoverty. The International Day for the Eradication of Poverty is commemorated to encourage active participation by all to respect the rights & dignity of people living in poverty.#WalkOutPoverty#EndPoverty#Children @ossap_sdgs,” the tweet read.
Nigerians on Twitter have asked the minister to disclose details of the alleged wedding.
Adewale, a Twitter user, asked the minister to display pre-wedding pictures as well as pictures of the venue.
“Hon, her Excellency in coming,we should be seeing pre-wedding pictures, pictures of venue. You and baba should not disappoint us o! Wailers won’t let us rest,” he tweeted.
Hon,her Excellency in coming,we should be seeing pre-wedding pictures,pictures of venue.— Adewale (@Adewale02390107) October 11, 2019
You and baba should not disappoint us o! Wailers won't let us rest.
Is today not supposed to be your wedding? Common get inside for your make up and gele tying. Dont spoil our baba day ooooo. Na beg i dey beg you.— Ayobolaji (@bolajiayo) October 11, 2019
Leave this one first, hope Jollof rice go dea later today abi?— Chief Observer of the order of Niger.. (@Ogbeni_Wale) October 11, 2019
Don’t miss your flight please. It’s going down today😂— Muntasir Aliyu Shehu-Othman (@Sir_Dollars) October 11, 2019
Our in coming first Lady #BUSA19— Abdul👌 (@PrinceAOla) October 11, 2019
See our wife ooo, the guests are arriving already na. The wedding planner has been all over the place looking for you— The Lagos tailor (@kazlaw01) October 11, 2019
😂 😂 today na today we go shake body 😂— M A L L A M 👳🏻 R E T W E ET (@MallamRetweet) October 11, 2019
