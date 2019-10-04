Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Outspoken actress and singer, Dayo Amusa has urged ladies not to use s3x as a way to test their commitment to a guy in a relationship.In a lengthy message posted on Instagram on Thursday, the 36-year-old said that young women should not mistake gifts and money from men as acts of love as they could be means of getting s3x from them.“S3x is not an act of commitment. Men still leave the women they sleep with on bed and start thinking of the next woman to sleep with. The satisfaction that comes from s3x dies in minutes. It is in the nature of lions to go miles to hunt. The same with men,” she said.“A man who can afford the expenses of flying from the UK to Nigeria for s3x would do it as if he would never turn to another woman for s3x.“Students are now living together like husbands and wives, and our society calls it love. What kind of people do these students become when they leave school?“Today, a 16-year-old girl is already into s3x. She wants to wear everything on trend. She is already a prostitute in the sense that any man that comes her way for relationship must show some signs of money and she would respond to him.“The funny thing is this, almost all those girls that have become s3x symbols end up in a deep mess. How many of them today is changing the world they are into???”In a chat with newsmen, the actress condemned young ladies who date several men in their quest to be with a perfect man.“Also, I do not think that having numerous boyfriends gives you the privilege of having a perfect guy as it could even cause confusion at some point,” she said.