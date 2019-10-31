Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Juventus claimed a 2-1 victory over Genoa after a stoppage-time penalty by Cristiano Ronaldo ensured another Serie A victory for the Bianconeri at Allianz Stadium on Wednesday evening.Ronaldo returned to action after he was given time-off at the weekend and Juve dropped two points.Leonardo Bonucci opened the scoring in the first half, as Kouame snatched an equalizer just minutes later.The Old Lady took to the field in a special kit, a collaboration created with Adidas and Palace. They started the game well by moving the ball fluidly and dominantly in and around the final third.It was Paulo Dybala, who had just been awarded the MVP for the month of September, who created the first chance on goal when he excellently chested down Juan Cuadrado’s cross and connected onto the volley to fire a powerful effort at goal, which saw Radu fingertip his effort over the bar.Genoa didn’t get forward often in the opening half an hour, but when they did, they had some promising moves, with Pandev coming close when he flicked the ball over the bar from three yards out.Juventus came agonizingly close to going a goal up in the 34th minute of the game when Dybala brilliantly dribbled a couple of players before seeing his effort brilliantly pushed away by Radu.Two minutes later, the Bianconeri found themselves celebrating going a goal up when Leonardo Bonucci connected onto the end of a corner and nodded the ball into the back of the Griffoni’s net.However, Juventus’ lead would only last four minutes as Genoa made it 1-1 through Kouame. He received the ball unmarked on the edge of the box, and took a swing at goal, but his miskick saw it strike his other leg, seeing it loop past a routed Buffon.Genoa were reduced to 10 men five minutes into the second half after Cassata was shown his second yellow card of the night.By the hour mark Maurizio Sarri had made two changes to his side with Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot coming on for Blaise Matuidi and Sami Khedira.The Bianconeri were turning on the heat and they came close to snatching the lead when a great give-and-go between Bentancur and Dybala saw the Argentine take a shot at goal that narrowly flew over the crossbar. That was followed up by an excellent attempt on goal by Bernardeschi, which was saved by Radu. Two-headed chances then fell to Cristiano Ronaldo, with his one effort being saved off the line by the visiting goalkeeper.Douglas Costa was then introduced into the game with 11 minutes remaining, and he immediately had an impact when he unleashed a powerful swerving effort that flew over the corner of the goalframe.Juventus were then reduced to 10-men in the 87th minute when Rabiot was shown a second yellow.Ronaldo thought he had secured the match-winner when he tapped home a cross inside the box, only for VAR to rule out his strike offside. But seconds later he would then ensure all three points for his side when a penalty was awarded to Juventus after he was brought down in the box.The Portuguese stood up to take the spot-kick and made no mistake in converting the penalty with a low hit into the bottom left corner.