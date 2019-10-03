



Senator Rochas Anayo Okorocha has canvassed for the reduction of Parliamentarians representing each state of the federation, saying the nation cannot afford their expenditure anymore.





Okorocha, a former Governor representing Imo West Senatorial District, stated this while contributing to a Committee report on MTEF at the Senate Thursday’s plenary.





He faulted the bicameral legislature, saying that there was nothing too sacrosanct that Senators and House of Representatives members were doing that only senators could not do.





In his reaction to the 2019 budget deficit, which was revealed by the Committee report on Budget and National Planning, the former Governor said, government was expending too much funds on lawmakers.





“Mr. President of the Senate, distinguished colleagues, let’s tell ourselves the truth. Look at the number of House of Representatives members and Senators. ”





“To me, what is too important that a House member is doing that a Senator from the same state is not doing?”





“It is time for us to sacrifice and I want to say that a Senator is enough to represent a State in order to cut cost. We must do sacrifice for the nation. ”





Okorocha added that government should spend more money on production that would yield revenue for the country rather than capital expenditures.





Reacting, Senate President, Dr Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan said, the Constitution provided for the practice of bicameral legislature, saying Okorocha was at liberty to sponsor a bill recommending one Parliament.





Senate President explained that the existence of upper and lower legislative Chambers was to enable lawmakers think deep and constructively for the country.

