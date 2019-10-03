



The House of Representatives on Thursday passed the bill that seeks to reserve 20% of job opportunities in Ministries, Departments and Agencies to physically challenged people.





The bill, sponsored by Femi Gbajabiamila, was considered by the Committee of the whole and was passed.





Gbajabiamila, while speaking on the bill, said the bill “seek to religiously and morally help us to be our brother’s keeper.





“We lot out there who are physically challenged, are more qualified for jobs, but are discriminated against,” adding “The last time this bill was discussed, it stalled because of percentage, the cameramen are not here, so that the Lawmakers can look those people in the eyes while opposing it.”

The bill was put to vote by the Chairman of the Committee of the whole, Idris Wase, it was adopted unanimously.





The next step will be the concurrence of the bill by the Senate.





The House also passed two other bills, Education loan bill and criminalizing estimated billings bill.

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday