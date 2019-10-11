Rita Daniels, mother of popular teen Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has come out to speak against naysayers that have been criticizing her daughter’s marriage to Nigerian billionaire and politician, Ned Nwoko.

Recall that since marriage of the young movie star to 59-year-old Nwoko, several critics have taken to social media to hurl abusive worlds at her, particularly at her mother, for giving her blessings to the union.





However, in a recent Q & A session with BBC Pidgin, Regina’s mum who has maintained silence on the matter for some time, finally addressed people that have made her family’s business their own concern.





According to her, the young lady has never come out to say that she was forced into the marriage with her husband. She disclosed that Regina had confided in her for a very long time that she would like to get married as soon as possible.

Explaining further, Rita Daniels, who maintained that her daughter just turned 20, said that the relationship between her and Nwoko was born purely out of genuine love and feelings.





Watch the full video below:

