Following the online bashings, Rita Daniels, Regina Daniel’s mother got during her award presentation at the 13th Headies award, her daughter, Regina Daniels has deleted her Instagram account.Rita Daniels who presented the artiste of the year award at the event introduced herself as the mother of actress, Regina Daniels. When it was time to announce the winner, Rita Daniels decided to crack a joke. Apparently, one which many didn’t find funny.She asked the audience to guess who the winner was, and then she suddenly mentioned her daughter’s name.After laughing it off, she then proceeded to calling the winner, Burna Boy.This has got many talking on social media.