Veteran actress , Regina Askia needs no introduction. The 52-year old is a former Nigerian beauty queen and currently an American-based Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP).In a chat with The Independent, Askia opens up on her most treasured body part.“My most treasured body part is my head. It works great. It has served me well and we thank God for that”.Asked how social media has changed Nollywood, she said:”The advent of social media opened up a whole new world for Nollywood. The kids definitely took Nollywood to the next level. The key is authenticity.Authentically African with our own spice and flavor. As regards the music industry- (it’s so funny when my kids try to sing along with Davido Tiwa and DJ Cuppy with the pink hair). Africa rises and I feel so much pride I could taste it. I only pray for the power and acumen for today’s celebrities and players in Nollywood to keep shooting for the stars”On the secret behind her ageless beauty, Askia said:”I eat a lot of vegetables and seafood. I am not big on pumping iron but I walk. I walk all day on the unit, I walk to the store and back, I walk up and down the stairs. You must keep moving. Research has it that black folks have a certain type of muscle that does not produce enough nitrous oxide.This compound relaxes the muscles and blood vessels and help lower blood pressure. When you walk and stay active your muscles produce it, thus regulating your blood pressure. So I say to you today Folks! Get up and walk”.