



Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on social media, Lauretta Onochie, has alleged that the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, is opposed to plans by the federal government to impose Integrated Personnel Payroll System (IPPIS) on its members because of their fraudulent practices.





Recall that the leaders of ASUU had threatened a showdown and summoned an emergency National Executive Council meeting to mobilise its members to that effect.





This was after Buhari directed that any worker not on the IPPIS would no longer receive monthly salary.

Speaking on the proposed opposition of ASUU against IPPIS, Onochie said via her verified Twitter handle on Sunday: “Reason ASUU is fighting the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) is that many Lecturers dash from one university to another as full-time Lecturers.





“The IPPIS will expose those with multiple full-time jobs.”

