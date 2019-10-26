Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Pretty light skinned actress, Ayo Adesanya who recently celebrated her 50th birthday hasn’t given up on love. In a chat with newsmen, the actress opened up on the qualities she looks out for in a man.According to her:”We will take ourselves the way we are. Even me I am not perfect. If we can take our shortcomings, its fine. I have my own shortcomings too. However he must be God fearing, he must love God. He has to be comfortable too”.Sharing her opinion on the rifts in Nollywood, Adesanya stated that bloggers need to be conscious of the kind of stories they publish.“Bloggers need to cool down for the celebrities. Everybody wants to write stories to make them trend. At the end of the day, they need to have the human feeling that will I be glad if these things are written about me? Nobody is a saint but we need to be careful knowing that people watch us. Maybe some of them do these things because of youthful exuberance”.In a time where celebrities are embroiled in rifts, Adesanya has been scandal free.Asked about how she has been able to stay out of controversies, she said: ”It is no easy to stay out of controversy. Keep praying for me. I don’t like drama. Don’t let people know too much about you. Keep a lot to yourself; just put a trickle out there”.Adesanya also commended the winner of BBNaija 2019, Mercy Eke, adding that she is a fighter.“Mercy is okay. I like her spirit she is a fighter. Her story is that of someone who move from nothing to something”.