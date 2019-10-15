 President Buhari writes Nigerian Senate, seeks approval to pay Kogi state N10.07 Billion | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has written the Senate, seeking approval on the issuance of N10.069 billion for promissory note programme of Kogi State.

The president is also seeking the Senate’s approval for a bond issuance to settle inherited debt.

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan read the president’s letter on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday.



According to Lawan, the president’s letter is “requesting for the resolution of the National Assembly on the issuance of N10.069billion for promissory note programme of Kogi State and a Bond issuance to settle inherited debt.”

More detials later.



