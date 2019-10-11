Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

A source in the Presidency has dismissed reports on social media that President Muhammadu Buhari will be marrying a second wife on Friday in Abuja.The report making the rounds on social media that was said to have emanated from the camp of critics who are hell-bent on using the office of the First Lady, Aisha Buhari to blackmail Buhari.Speaking on the alleged rumoured wedding, a source in the Presidency that spoke to newsmen under the condition of anonymity described the rumour as laughable.“It is fake news, ignore it. There is no wedding going on in Aso Villa, it is just one of the several mischievous schemes sponsored by Buhari’s critics who are trying to blackmail him because his wife is not in the country.” He said.Based on the report on social media, we learnt that different hashtags for the fake wedding have been trending between number one to five on Twitter since yesterday.From TNG’s findings, #BUSA19, #BUSA2019, #TheWedding and #Villa are some of the keywords used on Twitter to describe the purported wedding.While the presidency is yet to officially address the issue, many Nigerians have since joined the conversation with most of them making fun of it.