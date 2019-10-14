



Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister, has expressed optimism that power would be wrestled from the north in 2023.





Fani-Kayode said it will take 50 years for power to return to the north after it’s taken from them in 2023.





He made the remark while reacting to claim by Second Republic lawmaker, Junaid Mohammed on who should be Nigeria’s next President.





Mohammed had said the north prefer Bola Tinubu, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to become Nigeria’s next President, instead of an Igbo man.





However, the former Minister insisted that the alleged tyranny and arrogance of the North would soon end.





In a series of tweets, Fani-Kayode wrote: “We prefer Tinubu to be President than Igbo man”- Junaid Mohammed.





“Who are you? Are you God? Or were you there the day the Ancient of Days laid the foundations of the earth and established the universe?





“Nothing lasts forever: not even northern tyranny, arrogance and occupation.





“Mark this: once we wrestle power from the core north it will not go back there for at least 50 years. People are fed up with Fulani hegemony and domination.





” If we remain one nation, the indigenous people of Nigeria and not alien invaders will rule Nigeria for the next 100 years.”

