



The Nigeria police has announced a workshop to train its public relations officers (PROs) on how to reinvent the image of the institution.





Frank Mba, police spokesperson, announced this in a statement issued on Monday.





The four-day workshop, Mba said is “in line with the impassioned quest of the Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu,NPM, mni for reinventing the image of the Force and repositioning the Police Spokespersons for optimal performance as critical stakeholders, particularly in the implementation of the National Community Policing Model”.





Tagged ‘Police PROs and Effective Communication in Contemporary Times’, the workshop will be held from October 8 to 11, 2019 at the banquet hall of the Golden Tulip Hotel, Agulu Lake, Anambra state.

“The Training Workshop, which will be coordinated by the Office of the Force Public Relations Officer, will bring together all Police Public Relations Officers from the twelve (12) Police Zonal Commands, the thirty-six (36) States Commands, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and Staff Officers of the Force Public Relations Department. The training module of the workshop will be delivered by seasoned communication experts from the prestigious School of Media and Communication of the Pan-Atlantic University, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State and other top journalists and PR professionals across the country,” the statement read.





Mba added that the workshop is being hosted and sponsored by the Anambra state government, and it is expected to be declared open by Willie Obiano, governor of the state.









