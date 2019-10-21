Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

The police have paraded 81 suspected kidnappers, armed robbers and cyber scammers arrested in Taraba, Kaduna and other parts of the country.Among the suspects was a gang that abducted a Sokoto lawmaker and another group terrorizing Abuja-Kaduna Highway.The sums of N10.1 million was also recovered from the gang members.Parading the suspects in Abuja on Monday, the force spokesman, DCP Frank Mba, said a kidnap gang which killed four policemen was also nabbed while police rifles were recovered from them.Details later…