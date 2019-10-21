The police have paraded 81 suspected kidnappers, armed robbers and cyber scammers arrested in Taraba, Kaduna and other parts of the country.
Among the suspects was a gang that abducted a Sokoto lawmaker and another group terrorizing Abuja-Kaduna Highway.
The sums of N10.1 million was also recovered from the gang members.
Parading the suspects in Abuja on Monday, the force spokesman, DCP Frank Mba, said a kidnap gang which killed four policemen was also nabbed while police rifles were recovered from them.
Details later…
