The Commissioner of Police in Imo, Mr Rabiu Ladodo, has given assurance that the force will arrest and prosecute the killers of a bus driver in the state, Chinedu Ogoke.The commissioner gave the assurance in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Owerri on Monday.Ogoke was shot and killed by gunmen last week at a popular “Malaysian market” in Obowo Local Government Area (LGA) of Imo on Oct. 9.The gunmen stormed the “Malaysian market” located in Umungwa, Obowo LGA and dispossed traders of their belongings, including money.The assailant shot and killed Ogoke as he attempted to escape from the scene.Ladodo said he had directed for a full scale investigation into the circumstances surrounding the killing of the bus driver with a view to arresting the culprits.The commissioner said “nobody has the right to take another person’s life.“So, those who robbed people of their belongings and also killed an innocent youth in the process must be tracked down.’’