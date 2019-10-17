Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

The Plateau Police Command, says it has arrested 54 motorists over use of tinted glass and covered number plate in the state.Mr Isaac Akinmoyede, the Commissioner of Police in the state, disclosed this at a press conference on Thursday in Jos.He said the command commenced a special patrol after the expiration of the Sept. 26 deadline given motorists to get permit for vehicles with tinted glasses or covered number plates.“It has become very imperative for us go after those using vehicles with tinted glasses and covered number plates because such act constitutes serious security threat in the state.“This is why from Oct. 10, we have commenced a special patrol and we have so far arrested and impounded 54 vehicles.“We have charged them to court over traffic offences,” he said.The Commissioner said the special patrol would continue until such category of vehicles were phased out in the state.He sued for the cooperation of car owners, saying that the operation was part of measures by the police to address issues of crime and criminality in the state.