The Edo State Police Commissioner and an aide to the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, have given different versions about an alleged attack on the ex-governor’s country home in Benin.A group of youths suspected to be political thugs on Saturday evening reportedly attacked Oshiomhole’s residence in the Okoroutun area of GRA in Benin City.Eyewitness alleged that the suspects had gathered around the residence, chanting ‘Oshiomhole ole,’ apparently waiting for him to come out, but they were said to have been dispersed by security agents and the road closed to traffic for some time before it was re-opened.When our Correspondent visited the area on Sunday morning, about four Police patrol vans were there, in addition to the one that was always stationed in front of the building.Oshiomhole, while addressing some youths who followed him to his house from the hotel where he had stayed, said there was no cause for alarm, as he only came to Benin to attend a ceremony and take some rest.He said, “In moments like this, it is not madness for madness.“I used to call you guys our infantry division who protected our votes, even when we were in the opposition when the Federal Government was PDP.“So, now that the Federal Government is APC, we have to take it easy so that there is no breach of peace anywhere in Nigeria and particularly in our state.”While the Edo State Police Commissioner denied the incident, describing it as “a lie,” Chief Press Secretary to Oshiomhole, Simon Ebegbulem confirmed it, and also named the person who allegedly sent the suspects.“The attack was neutralised by APC youths who were mobilised to the national chairman’s residence.“They (suspected thugs) were in front of his house chanting ‘Oshiomole ole,’ waiting for him because he went out.“He was in Benin to attend a birthday; they were now waiting for him to come back so that they could attack him.“When our boys now got wind of it, they sent APC boys there and chased them away.“I learn that one of the cars they used was destroyed.“The Commissioner of Police and the Director of DSS were there yesterday night, ” Ebegbulem said.