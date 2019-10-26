



Pius Adesanmi, the late Nigerian-born Canadian professor, will be buried on Saturday in Canada.





Adesanmi was among the passengers on the ill-fated Ethiopian Airline flight which crashed on its way to Nairobi, Kenya, on a Sunday morning in March.





The aircraft, a Boeing 737 MAX 8, which carried 149 passengers and eight crew members, lost contact with air traffic controllers six minutes after taking off.





It crashed near Bishoftu, southeast of the Ethiopian capital, killing all passengers on board. The literary critic was to attend a meeting in the East African nation.

The late professor will be laid to rest at 12pm at Capital Funeral Home & Cemetry 3700, Prince Wales Drive, Ottawa , Ontario, K2C 3H1, Canada.





A native of Isanlu, in Yagba east local government area of Kogi state, Adesanmi was 47, and a professor of English at Carleton University, Canada.





He is survived by his wife, two daughters and his aged mother.





The deceased family had sued the Boeing company over the fatal crash.





The suit was filed on June 4 on behalf of the bereaved family at the US district court in Chicago where the company is based.





The family sued Boeing for not properly informing pilots on the dangers and risks around its new maneuvering characteristics augmentation system (MCAS) software, which led to the crash of the plane.

