Rashida Yahaya Bello, wife of Kogi state governor, staged a mini party in the state house last night to celebrate the emergence of her friend, Mercy Onoja's husband as the new Deputy governor of the state.





Edward Onoja, the former Chief of Staff to Governor Bello, was sworn in as the new deputy governor of the state yesterday October 21st. His swearing-in comes days after the state house of assembly impeached the erstwhile deputy governor, Simon Achuba.









First lady Rashida Yahaya gathered her friends in the state house to celebrate Onoja's swearing-in. See more photos which she shared on social media below





















Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday