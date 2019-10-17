A severely malnourished clothless woman was thrown out of a moving car in Ajah.
The incident took place on the evening of Wednesday, October 16.
According to eyewitnesses, she was thrown out at the popular Jubilee Bridge in Ajah.
Woman thrown out of moving car at Ajah under bridge pic.twitter.com/zXHMr3InqI— Story Lover (@SMStalker) October 17, 2019
This is a video of her, let's see if you really can touch her seeing her getting dried up... Emi lema k0ba #YEYEBOYFRIEND #YEYEGIRLFRIEND #zlatan 🏃 pic.twitter.com/vmPa0Kw3ws— BROWNIE(gov. of ikorodu) (@iCraze6) October 17, 2019
