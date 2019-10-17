A severely malnourished clothless woman was thrown out of a moving car in Ajah.

According to eyewitnesses, she was thrown out at the popular Jubilee Bridge in Ajah.













Eyewitnesses also claim the woman wasn't looking as emaciated when she was dropped. She allegedly "dried up in a few minutes" after getting dropped by the car.

The incident took place on the evening of Wednesday, October 16.