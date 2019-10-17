 PHOTOS/ VIDEO: Unclad woman thrown out of moving car at Ajah | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » PHOTOS/ VIDEO: Unclad woman thrown out of moving car at Ajah

12:30 PM 0
A+ A-

Naked woman thrown out of moving car at Ajah (photos/video)

A severely malnourished clothless woman was thrown out of a moving car in Ajah.

The incident took place on the evening of Wednesday, October 16. 

According to eyewitnesses, she was thrown out at the popular Jubilee Bridge in Ajah.

Eyewitnesses also claim the woman wasn't looking as emaciated when she was dropped. She allegedly "dried up in a few minutes" after getting dropped by the car.



Below are more photos, tweets and video

 Naked woman thrown out of moving car at Ajah (photos/video)


Naked woman thrown out of moving car at Ajah (photos/video)
Naked woman thrown out of moving car at Ajah (photos/video)
Naked woman thrown out of moving car at Ajah (photos/video)
Naked woman thrown out of moving car at Ajah (photos/video)
Naked woman thrown out of moving car at Ajah (photos/video)
Naked woman thrown out of moving car at Ajah (photos/video)
Naked woman thrown out of moving car at Ajah (photos/video)









Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top