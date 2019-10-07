



Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos state, on Sunday paid an unscheduled visit to the General Hospital, Lagos, to have a “first-hand appraisal” of situation at the medical facility.





Sanwo-Olu, who surprised everyone including patients and personnel in the hospital, went round different wards and stopped at intervals to interact with patients, advising them to follow medical direction given by the doctors and other personnel.





The governor also paid up medical bills of some patients in the emergency care units, to the excitement and admiration of all present.





Below are photos of Sanwo-Olu’s visit:





Sanwo-Olu consoles patient’s mother





Sanwo-Olu consoling a patient





A patient rejoices after their medical bills was paid by Sanwo-Olu









Sanwo-Olu interacting with a medical official at the General Hospital, Lagos





Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday