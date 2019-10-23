 PHOTOS: One killed in multiple accident on Otedola bridge | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » PHOTOS: One killed in multiple accident on Otedola bridge

2:58 PM 0
A+ A-
One killed in multiple accident on Otedola bridge (photos)

At least one person has been confirmed dead in a multiple accident that happened on the popular Otedola bridge in Lagos state today October 23rd.

The accident involved a containerised truck and several cars. The truck reportedly suffered a brake fail and rammed into the other vehicles. The accident has caused traffic gridlock in the area.

See more photos from the scene of the accident:

One killed in multiple accident on Otedola bridge (photos)

One killed in multiple accident on Otedola bridge (photos)

One killed in multiple accident on Otedola bridge (photos)

One killed in multiple accident on Otedola bridge (photos)One killed in multiple accident on Otedola bridge (photos)





Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Share to:

Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top