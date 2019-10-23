At least one person has been confirmed dead in a multiple accident that happened on the popular Otedola bridge in Lagos state today October 23rd.
The accident involved a containerised truck and several cars. The truck reportedly suffered a brake fail and rammed into the other vehicles. The accident has caused traffic gridlock in the area.
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.