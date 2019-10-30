The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomhole on Wednesday met his old friends who are now of the Peoples Democratic Party. He was seen exchanging pleasantries with some chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, inside the courtroom of the Supreme Court.





The APC national chairman who was full of smile exchanged pleasantries with the PDP Vice Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus during today’s hearing.





The Supreme Court had commenced the hearing of PDP’s appeal challenging the judgment of the presidential election tribunal, on five grounds.





