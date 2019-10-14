Photos posted by Sawaba FM Hadejia, Jigawa State, show the shocking incident of a seriously injured patient being operated on under torchlight, owing to power outage in the hospital.
The incident allegedly took place at the Hadejia General Hospital. Another injured patient was also pictured waiting to be treated
