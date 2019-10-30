 PHOTOS: Buhari, son, Kebbi gov on first day of Saudi summit | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
PHOTOS: Buhari, son, Kebbi gov on first day of Saudi summit

President Muhammadu Buhari, Yusuf, his son, and Atiku Bagudu, governor of Kebbi state, were seen at the venue of the third edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII)in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday.

Geoffrey Onyeama, minister of foreign affairs; Isa Pantami, minister of communications; Bello Masari, governor of Katsina; and Mele Kyari, group managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), were also seen in pictures of the event posted on social media.

It’s not yet clear if Yusuf is among the delegates attending the summit.

