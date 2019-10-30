President Muhammadu Buhari, Yusuf, his son, and Atiku Bagudu, governor of Kebbi state, were seen at the venue of the third edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII)in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday.





Geoffrey Onyeama, minister of foreign affairs; Isa Pantami, minister of communications; Bello Masari, governor of Katsina; and Mele Kyari, group managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), were also seen in pictures of the event posted on social media.





It’s not yet clear if Yusuf is among the delegates attending the summit.





President @MBuhari today, commenced his official engagements at the third session of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh, where he will underscore that Nigeria is open for business and progressively becoming the next investment destination of choice in Africa. pic.twitter.com/B8XQlfBIL5 October 29, 2019 Below are pictures:











