President Buhari hosts former ministers who served in his military administration from 1984 to 1985 (Photos)

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday received some of the Ministers who served with him as military head of state between Jan. 1984 and Aug. 1985.

The President, who met with the former ministers at the presidential villa, Abuja, recalled “how we got things done then,” because it was a military administration. Buhari pledged to “carry everyone along on my last lap as a democratically elected leader.”
He thanked the former Ministers “for being consistently in touch” and particularly lauded the military for building Abuja as new Federal capital for the country.

Leader of the delegation, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, who served as Minister of External Affairs, said the team came to congratulate the President on his achievements in security, foreign affairs, anti-corruption, education, and many others.
“We were appointed 35 years and nine months ago. Eighteen of us were sworn in. Your leadership was firm, but you also gave us a free hand to operate. You knew what each person was doing. We will never forget the opportunity you gave us. We remain, patriots,’’ Gambari said.

He commended the President on the newly constituted Economic Advisory Council, adding that the same should be considered for security and foreign affairs.
A minute silence was observed in memory of those who have passed on among the former Ministers.

Other former Ministers in the team were Maj.-Gen. Muhammed Magoro (Internal Affairs), Dr. Emmanuel Nsan (Health), Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullah (Education) and Brig.-Gen. Ahmed Abdullahi (Communications).





