



Rotimi Amaechi, minister of transportation, is currently in China to inspect some of the locomotives (trains) built for Nigeria by the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCRC).





Surrounded by some CCRC officials, the Nigerian minister test run one of the two motored cars at the company’s premises in Qisuyan district, Changzhou, China.





Below are some of the pictures of the trip released by his office:

