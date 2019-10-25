



Senate Committee members on Thursday were surprised as two political foes, Senator George Akume and Gabriel Suswam hugged, greeted and posed in a handshake at a budget defence Committee.





Senator Gabriel Suswam, a former governor of Benue state, though not a member of Senate Committee on Special duties suddenly walked up to George Akume, Minister of Special duties who came for budget defence of his Ministry and greeted him.





They immediately posed for a photograph, suggesting that the era of being at each other’s jugular for political reasons were over.

A member of the Committee, Senator Ali Ndume stunned by the development and on a lighter note, said: “Senator Suswam, you are now born again ba”?





Suswam immediately left the meeting venue to avoid speaking to the curious journalists on the development.





Recall that Senator Gabriel Suswam was allegedly making moves to defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress which he denied in a statement he sent to the newspaper.

