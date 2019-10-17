Oluwo of Iwo Land, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi has begged not to be criticized after dumping his traditional outfit for a "swags" outfit because of cold.





The Osun Monarch who is currently in Canada, said in an Instagram post that he is adding swags to royalty with the foreign outfit. He also pointed out that many Kings wear contemporary clothes.





Oba Akanbi wrote;

COMING IN FROM THE COLD !!!

Please dont criticise me for being versatile and adding "SWAGS" to Royalty! Many kings wear contemporary clothes but I think my swags is the real issue here.... let everybody swag down...it's called "confidence" in one self #ouneriewi #ouneriero Alakanbi seun epe kose