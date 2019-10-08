



“Mr President, I’m still loyal”, “Here comes Sai baba”, “You had a good presentation!” … What exactly was Dino Melaye telling President Muhammadu Buhari after Tuesday’s budget presentation.





The lawmaker representing Kogi west senatorial district was among those who lined up to cheer the president who was making his way out of the legislative chamber after presenting the budget.





While we are not sure of what he told the president, the countenance of Melaye showed that he was hailing Buhari, the man whom he campaigned vigorously for in the buildup to the 2015 elections.





Melaye fell out with Buhari during the leadership crisis that rocked the national assembly in 2015.

Towards the end of the president’s first term, he defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) where he was re-elected.





He has been very critical of Buhari.

