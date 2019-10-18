 PHOTO: Man caught with a woman's severed head in a polythene bag | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » PHOTO: Man caught with a woman's severed head in a polythene bag

12:32 PM 0
A+ A-

Man caught with a woman

A graphic video circulating online shows the moment a man was caught with a woman's head in a polythene bag.

The man was forced to remove the content of the bag to reveal the woman's severed head.

Photos purportedly showing the woman who was beheaded have also been shared online. It shows her wearing the same hairstyle seen on the severed head.


 Man caught with a woman

The video is extremely graphic and cannot be shared here.

Below is Ruggedman''s reaction to the video:
Man caught with a woman





Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top