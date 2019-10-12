Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has charged the National Assembly to ensure that all the details of the 2020 budget proposal were submitted to it and thoroughly checked before legislative approval is given.National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, who gave the charge at the inauguration of the party’s campaign councils for Bayelsa and Kogi States in Abuja, yesterday, stated that the 2020 Budget presented by President Muhammadu Buhari was empty and was sent without the budget estimates.He charged members of the National Assembly not to succumb to pressure from the executive and pass the budget without the estimates attached therein, adding that it is wrong for members of the parliament to commence deliberations on the budget without being served with a copy of the details of the budget estimates.“There is confusion all over the place; confusion in the villa, confusion in the other room even confusion in the presentation of the budget. Of course, that budget is voodoo budget; it’s empty. They sent the budget without estimates; they should learn how to properly present a budget. The National Assembly cannot commence debate on a budget to tied to any estimate”“Of course, as far as we are concerned, they have already passed the budget without estimates. As far as we are concerned, APC has failed,” Secondus said.The chairman further charged members of the committees to realise that Kogi and Bayelsa States are the strongholds of the party and must ensure that PDP is victorious at the polls.In his acceptance Speech, the Chairman of the Kogi State National Campaign Council and Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, assured that he will put everything in place to ensure victory for the party.“We will do you proud. The election in Kogi and Bayelsa is another opportunity to press the political reset button for the country. It will start with this election and culminate in the national election in 2023. When they are planning evil, we shall run an election that will be peaceful.“Like in Oyo, we won the heart of the people. In the new PDP, we will do what is right. I told former governor, Ibrahim Idris and Idris Wada, that if they come together, victory will be assured in Kogi state.”Also Speaking, Senator Bala Mohammed, governor of Bauchi State, who is leading the Bayelsa Campaign Council, said that reconciliation is critical for victory in Bayelsa.“Am taking this business with all the responsibility it needs. If the other side is planning evil, we shall plan good; if they are planning failure, we shall plan good. We shall usher in a new dawn in Bayelsa State,” Mohammed assured.Also in his remarks, Senator Saraki assured that all measures would be put in place to ensure that all warring factions in the party are reconciled.“The work to win Kogi and Bayelsa begins and ends with reconciliation and to show we are serious about the future we need to reconcile because who ever PDP picks is better than the man at the other side. The reconciliation is the foundation of victory,” he stated.