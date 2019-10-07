Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the Presidency to respond to reports of the arrest of President Muhammadu Buhari‘s confidant, Nasir Danu.According to reports Nasir Danu was allegedly arrested at Heathrow Airport, United Kingdom, for alleged passport scam and money laundering.In a statement on Saturday, the PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said the presidency silence over the alleged arrest and deportation of Danu is self-indicting.“This is in addition to apprehensions in the public space that he was caught while allegedly ferrying stolen currencies for persons said to be close to the Presidency,” the statement reads.“The party says the Buhari Presidency must also speak out on this huge scandal and allegations that Danu’s has been in the business of connecting the said close relation of the President with many oil contractors for alleged underhand deals through which billions of naira get frittered.“The PDP notes that this is beside allegations of being a front for scandalous contracts running into billions of naira from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, among other government agencies.“The party cautions the Buhari Presidency to perish the thoughts of concealing this scandal as it is already in the public domain with Nigerians demanding for investigations.“The PDP, therefore, charges the Buhari Presidency to immediately order an open investigation into the matter and expose those in this scandalous racket.“Nigerians can now further see how the Buhari Presidency stinks. Our party, therefore, insists that for a government that always orchestrates claims of integrity and zero tolerance for corruption, it behooves on the Presidency to come clean as well as order an investigation into this huge allegation.”