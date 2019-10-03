



The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has rejected the tribunal ruling in favour of Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje





The tribunal on Wednesday upheld Ganduje’s election.





Reacting, PDP in a statement by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan rejected the ruling.

The statement read in part: “The @OfficialPDPNig rejects the judgments of the governorship election tribunal in Kano and Plateau states.





“It nevertheless urges its teeming members and supporters not to lose hope as the tribunal is not the end of the road adding that justice will surely prevail at the end of the day.”

