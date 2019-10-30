



The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, has saluted Nigerians of all divide for their commitment and support to the party and to democracy in reaction to the Supreme Court judgement on Wednesday.





He said that the final judgement belongs to God.





The apex court on Wednesday dismissed the appeal of the PDP and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar against the All Progressives Congress, APC and its candidate, President Muhammadu Buhari.





Secondus said that the commitment of Nigerians to democracy and its tenets despite inhibiting factors is worthy of emulation and highly commendable.





He reacted in a statement from his media office, signed by Ike Abunyi, saying that the nation’s apex court has ruled but the final judgement comes from God almighty.





“We thank you for your support for the PDP, for your commitment to democracy. Nigerians know that you voted PDP, even APC knows that you rejected them on February 23, 2019, the international community knows you voted for PDP, if Supreme Court of seven justices says otherwise, leave it to God the ultimate Judge.”





He also commended the press, the fourth estate of the realm for their commitment to democracy and good governance in our land but urged them not to relent in their roles of holding politicians accountable to the people.





Secondus, however, told the people to remain resolute in their prayers to God since the country is in such an untidy state that only God can bail her out.

