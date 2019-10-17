



Pastor Benny Hinn has labelled Nigerian leadership as evil and also declared Ghana a Christian nation.





Hinn spoke at a Christian event dubbed the ‘Experience Conference’, at The Maker’s House Chapel International in Accra, Ghana.





According to him, “The Lord declares the evil powers in Nigeria will be broken,” he declared to enthusiastic applause.





“I see two years before that power begins to shatter in Nigeria. God will begin to defeat the purpose of Islam in Nigeria,” he continued, leading attendees in prayer.





“I declare Ghana to be a Christian nation and remain a Christian nation. No foreign demon or spirit will ever have dominion over the government of Ghana!”





The renowned cleric recently made headlines throughout the Christian world for backtracking from the ‘Prosperity Gospel’.





Video: